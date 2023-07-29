Critical Analysis: ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) vs. RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO)

RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Free Report) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RINO International and ESAB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ESAB $2.59 billion 1.57 $223.75 million $3.29 20.52

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than RINO International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RINO International N/A N/A N/A ESAB 7.61% 18.50% 6.71%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares RINO International and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RINO International and ESAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A ESAB 0 3 3 0 2.50

ESAB has a consensus price target of $74.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.12%. Given ESAB’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESAB is more favorable than RINO International.

Risk & Volatility

RINO International has a beta of -1.88, meaning that its share price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESAB has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of RINO International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of ESAB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESAB beats RINO International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RINO International

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

