Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,308,900 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the June 30th total of 33,925,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,006.8 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of CTRYF stock remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. 20,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

