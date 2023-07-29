Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,308,900 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the June 30th total of 33,925,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,006.8 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Shares of CTRYF stock remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. 20,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.43.
Country Garden Company Profile
