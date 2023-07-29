Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $552.52.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $563.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.45. The stock has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. KBC Group NV raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 3,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

