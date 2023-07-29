Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.52.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $563.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.82 and its 200-day moving average is $506.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

