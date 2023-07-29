Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Short Interest Update

Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Costain Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Costain Group Price Performance

CSGQF remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Friday. Costain Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.