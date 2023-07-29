Cosmos Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.03 or 0.00030823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.13 billion and $43.96 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

