Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Trading Up 6.6 %

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

INTC traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. 90,636,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,848,504. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

