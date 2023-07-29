Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,522,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.80. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

