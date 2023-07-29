Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Trading Up 22.3%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 22.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

CTMLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Travel Management in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Corporate Travel Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

