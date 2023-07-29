Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32), Yahoo Finance reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corporate Office Properties Trust updated its Q3 guidance to $0.59-$0.61 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.38-$2.42 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

OFC traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $26.00. 777,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 67.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $340,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

