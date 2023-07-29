Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ursa Fund Management LLC

Ursa Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 104.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 230,139 shares during the period. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund comprises approximately 1.3% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.

CLM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.03%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

