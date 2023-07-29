Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,298 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 800.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $153.33 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $112.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.16.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,083,745 shares of company stock worth $261,646,637 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.