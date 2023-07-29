Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 1,702 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

