Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.20.

Public Storage Stock Down 2.3 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $281.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

