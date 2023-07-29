Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $549,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

