Cornerstone Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 116.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.31.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $449.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

