Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 479 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.57. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 198.79%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

