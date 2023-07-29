Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $96.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $89.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,069.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

