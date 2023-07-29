Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 742 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,707,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.22.

Shares of V traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.75. 6,793,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $441.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

