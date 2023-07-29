Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Update

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Corbion Price Performance
CSNVY stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Corbion has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67.
Corbion Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Corbion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.66%.
About Corbion
Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients in the Netherlands, the United States, Latin America, Asia, rest of North America, and rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets It markets its products through a network of sales offices and distributors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corbion
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.