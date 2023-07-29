Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $196.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

