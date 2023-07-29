Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,229 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,229 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 11.7% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

