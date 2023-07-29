Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 107,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Starbucks by 67.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $1,412,000. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 16.1% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

