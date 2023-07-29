Cora Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 41,929 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 2.8% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $96.81 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

