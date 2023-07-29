Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

