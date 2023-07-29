Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

