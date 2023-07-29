Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. 11,593,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267,654. The stock has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

