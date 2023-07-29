Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,011 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $101.25. 5,321,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293,318. The company has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.