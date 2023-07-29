Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $191,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FAN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.11. 46,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $269.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.