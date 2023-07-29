Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 13,735 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.87. 590,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

