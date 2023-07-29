Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,458 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Simulations Plus comprises 0.4% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 79,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $1,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth $1,936,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 0.8 %

SLP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. 68,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,880. The firm has a market cap of $983.35 million, a P/E ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $699,715.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,840,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,397,930.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $55,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $699,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,840,212 shares in the company, valued at $165,397,930.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,446 shares of company stock worth $1,676,455 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

