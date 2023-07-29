Contrasting Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selectis Health and RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $40.60 million 0.38 -$2.40 million ($0.64) -7.81 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.19 billion 1.37 $41.92 million $0.26 39.39

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

93.0% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Selectis Health has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Selectis Health and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health -4.59% -82.67% -4.30% RLJ Lodging Trust 5.36% 3.30% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Selectis Health and RLJ Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A RLJ Lodging Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $14.43, indicating a potential upside of 40.90%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Selectis Health on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

