Contrasting RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) and Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RumbleON and Zhongsheng Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zhongsheng Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

RumbleON presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.79%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Zhongsheng Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -16.60% 3.91% 1.16% Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares RumbleON and Zhongsheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.0% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zhongsheng Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and Zhongsheng Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $1.79 billion 0.10 -$261.51 million ($17.78) -0.59 Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A $5.36 6.51

Zhongsheng Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zhongsheng Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RumbleON beats Zhongsheng Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan. It also provides spare parts, automobile accessories, repair and maintenance services, detailing services, and other automobile-related products and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

