Contrasting Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) & Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) and Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Evonik Industries and Lightwave Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evonik Industries 1 3 2 0 2.17 Lightwave Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evonik Industries currently has a consensus price target of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 19.93%. Given Evonik Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Evonik Industries is more favorable than Lightwave Logic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.0% of Evonik Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Lightwave Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Lightwave Logic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Evonik Industries and Lightwave Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evonik Industries N/A N/A N/A Lightwave Logic N/A -67.11% -64.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evonik Industries and Lightwave Logic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evonik Industries N/A N/A N/A $1.01 18.06 Lightwave Logic N/A N/A -$17.23 million ($0.16) -42.00

Lightwave Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evonik Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Evonik Industries beats Lightwave Logic on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evonik Industries

(Get Free Report)

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications. The Nutrition & Care segment offers amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, drug delivery, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products. The Smart Materials segment provides hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, activated nickel catalysts, precious metal powder catalysts, oil and fat hydrogenation catalysts, regeneration of desulfurization catalysts, amorphous polyalphaolefins, polybutadienes, polyester resins, thermoplastic and reactive methacrylate resins, PEEK, polyamide 12, organosilanes, chlorosilanes, fumed silicas, fumed metal oxides, and precipitated silicas for the automotive, paints, coatings, adhesives, construction, and various other sectors. The Performance Materials segment produces polymer materials and intermediates, including butene-1, DINP, isononanol, cyanuric chloride, alkoxides, and superabsorbent for rubber, plastics, and automotive industries. The Technology & Infrastructure segment provides site management, utilities and waste management, technical, process technology, engineering, and logistics services. It operates in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany. Evonik Industries AG is a subsidiary of RAG-Stiftung.

About Lightwave Logic

(Get Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs. It also offers electro-optic modulators, which converts data from electric signals to optical signals for transmission over fiber-optic cables; and polymer photonic integrated circuits, a photonic device, which integrates various photonic functions on a single chip. In addition, the company provides the ridge waveguide modulator, a modulator that fabricates the waveguide within a layer of its electro-optic polymer system. It focuses on selling its products to electro-optic device manufacturers, contract manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor companies, optical network companies, Web 2.0/3.0 media companies, computing companies, telecommunications companies, aerospace companies, automotive companies, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Third-order Nanotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Lightwave Logic, Inc. in March 2008. Lightwave Logic, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.