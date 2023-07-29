CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.75. 264,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. CONMED has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.15 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $1,560,868 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CONMED by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

