Comparing Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment -65.85% 12.08% 1.38% Prologis 42.52% 6.17% 3.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Prologis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $295.54 million 4.45 $220.24 million ($3.31) -4.11 Prologis $5.97 billion 19.11 $3.36 billion $3.80 32.54

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Two Harbors Investment and Prologis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40 Prologis 0 2 17 1 2.95

Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus price target of $16.19, suggesting a potential upside of 19.03%. Prologis has a consensus price target of $143.48, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than Prologis.

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Two Harbors Investment pays out -54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis pays out 91.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Prologis beats Two Harbors Investment on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,600 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

