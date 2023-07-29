Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Down 41.8% in July

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the June 30th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 33,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,811. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.3154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.83%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

