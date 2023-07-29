Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Down 41.8% in July

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the June 30th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 33,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,811. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $13.63.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.