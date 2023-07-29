Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 1,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774. Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 20.07%.

Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

