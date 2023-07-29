Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $5.85 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.5% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after buying an additional 323,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,150,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,383,000 after buying an additional 1,722,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
