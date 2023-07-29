Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CVGI. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.