Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

Shares of CEFC stock remained flat at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.41. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

