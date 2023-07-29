Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

