Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $173.81 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $174.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.68.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

