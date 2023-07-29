Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

