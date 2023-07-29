Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Comcast by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.