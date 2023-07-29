Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Gap Down to $18.78

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.78, but opened at $17.94. Columbia Financial shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 17,439 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Columbia Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Columbia Financial Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

