Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,698. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $189.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

