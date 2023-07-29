Coin98 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.93 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $76.52 million and $3.93 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003046 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000355 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007825 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,333,323 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

