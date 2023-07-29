Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Cohu worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cohu by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COHU. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

Cohu Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,539.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. 242,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,020. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.