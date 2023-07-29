Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

